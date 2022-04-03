CBI foreign currency sales hike in March

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $3.8 billion in foreign currency in March.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales in the currency auctions it organized in March amounted to $3,803,565,000, up by $181,122,231 from February's $3,659,685.

Since March 22, the CBI averaged more than $200 million per session.

The majority of those funds went to boost non-cash and credit transactions abroad, our correspondent said, at a weighted average rate of 1460 dinas to $1.