Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI foreign currency sales hike in March

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-03T06:10:58+0000
CBI foreign currency sales hike in March

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $3.8 billion in foreign currency in March.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales in the currency auctions it organized in March amounted to $3,803,565,000, up by $181,122,231 from February's $3,659,685.

Since March 22, the CBI averaged more than $200 million per session.

The majority of those funds went to boost non-cash and credit transactions abroad, our correspondent said, at a weighted average rate of 1460 dinas to $1.

related

CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:33:29
CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

CBI sells +204$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-07 11:44:15
CBI sells +204$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

Date: 2021-11-02 12:44:42
CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-23 10:44:50
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2022-02-23 10:49:21
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

Date: 2021-12-07 11:03:40
CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction