Shafaq News/ A senior official in the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) called for investing the financial resources in a sovereign fund.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, CBI's deputy governor Ammar Khalaf, "the CBI upholds establishing a sovereign fund to invest the resources engendered from the rising oil prices."

"Indeed, the decision to establish this fund is a prerogative of the Iraqi government," he said, "the CBI can take part in its administration."