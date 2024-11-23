CBI auctions +$894 million during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $894 million during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over three days of auctions, $894,662,721 at a daily rate averaging $298,220,907 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,434,982,505.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Sunday, reaching $308,018,326, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $287,810,781.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $841,712,721, with an increase of 94% compared to cash sales, which reached $52,950,000.