CBI auctions +$5 billion in a single month

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $5 billion in January.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold $5,533,803,804 in January, at a daily rate averaging $291,252,831.

Foreign exchange sales during the past month amounted to $5,213,123,804, with an increase of 93% compared to cash sales, which reached $320,700,000.

The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar for documentary credits, and international settlements of electronic cards. In comparison, the rate for foreign transfers and cash transactions stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar.