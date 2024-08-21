CBI auctions +$283 million in forex on Wednesday
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central
Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $283 million in the currency
auction on Wednesday.
According to an official statement
by the Bank, the CBI sold $283,616,416 during today's
auction.
The Bank covered these transactions
at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits, international
settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while the rate stood at
1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.
The majority of dollar sales were
directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and
credits, amounting to $268,066,416, representing a 94%
increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $15,550,000.
Two Banks purchased cash dollars,
while 17 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.
The total number of exchange and
brokerage companies participating in the auction was 13 companies.