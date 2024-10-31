CBI auctions +$281M in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported dollar sales surpassing $281 million in its latest currency auction.

According to an official statement by the bank, CBI sold a total of $281,828,199 at an exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of sales, totaling $272,528,199, were allocated to foreign account transfers and credits, representing 97% of the total dollar sales, while cash sales amounted to $9.3 million.

Notably, only one bank purchased the cash dollars, while 15 banks fulfilled requests for international fund transfers, with 14 exchange companies participating in the auction.