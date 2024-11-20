CBI auctions +$6 billion in October

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) dollar sales through its currency auction exceeded $6 billion in October.

According to an official statement by the bank, CBI sold $6.038 billion during the days it held its dollar auctions over the past month, averaging daily sales of $274.464 million.

Foreign remittances accounted for $5.672 billion, a 94% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $365.766 million.

These sales were divided between foreign remittances for financing external trade and cash sales to banks. The selling price for letters of credit and international settlements for electronic cards was 1,310 IQD per dollar, while the selling price for foreign remittances and cash sales was 1,305 IQD per dollar.