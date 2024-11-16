CBI auctions +$1B during the last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) total US dollar sales exceeded one billion dollars during last week's open currency auction days.

According to an official statement by the bank, CBI sold $1,434,982,505 over five days of auctions, averaging $286,996,501 per day—a notable decrease from the previous week’s total of $1,169,032,884.

Monday saw the highest sales volume at $292,427,713, while Wednesday recorded the lowest at $281,979,344.

Notably, foreign transfer sales last week reached $1,380,782,505, accounting for 96% of total sales, while cash sales amountedto$54,200,000.