CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,338,650,762 at a daily rate averaging $267,730,152 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,317,374,259.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Monday, reaching $290,265,623, while the lowest was on Wednesday, totaling $255,566,587.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,292,850,762, with an increase of 97% compared to cash sales, which reached $45,800,000.