CBI auctions +$1 bln during the past week

Shafaq News / The total sales of hard currency, mainly US dollars, by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) during the past week exceeded one billion dollars.

Our correspondent reported that CBI sold during the past week, over a period of five days of auctions, a total of $1,087,575,084, at a daily average of $217,515,016. This is an increase compared to the previous week's sales, which amounted to $825,058,155.

Last Tuesday recorded the highest dollar sales, reaching $241,810,397, while Sunday witnessed the lowest sales, totaling $208,285,040.

Furthermore, foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $825,879,020, marking a 91% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $72,760,000.