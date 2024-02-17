CBI auctions +$1 bln during the past week
Shafaq News / The total sales of hard currency, mainly US dollars, by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) during the past week exceeded one billion dollars.
Our correspondent reported that CBI sold during the past week, over a period of five days of auctions, a total of $1,087,575,084, at a daily average of $217,515,016. This is an increase compared to the previous week's sales, which amounted to $825,058,155.
Last Tuesday recorded the highest dollar sales, reaching $241,810,397, while Sunday witnessed the lowest sales, totaling $208,285,040.
Furthermore, foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $825,879,020, marking a 91% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $72,760,000.
The sales were made in the form of cash and transfers abroad to finance foreign trade. The selling price of documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was 1305 IQD per dollar, while the selling price for transfers abroad and cash sales was 1310 IQD per dollar.