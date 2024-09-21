CBI auctions +$1 billion in forex during last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) recorded total foreign currency sales exceeding one billion US dollars last week.

According to an official statement by the bank, CBI sold $1,007,478,429 over four auction days, averaging $251,869,000 per day, a drop from the previous week's sales of $1,283,226,000.

Wednesday saw the highest sales at $255,689,107, while Tuesday recorded the lowest at $249,194,089.

Additionally, external transfers accounted for $949,028,429 of total sales, marking a 94% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $58,450,000.