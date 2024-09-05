CBI auctions +$266M in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported selling over $266 million in its currency auction.

According to a statement by the bank, it sold a total of $266,170,874 at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. The same rate applied for external transfers, while cash sales were covered at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar.

The majority of the sales—$253,270,874, representing 84% of the total—were allocated to foreign account transfers and credits. Cash sales amounted to $12,900,000.

Notably, only one bank purchased cash dollars, while 13 banks handled requests for foreign account transfers. A total of 16 currency exchange companies participated in the auction.