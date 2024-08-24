CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,135,635,274 at a daily rate averaging $277,127,456 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,384,031,047.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Wednesday, reaching $283,616,416, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $268,304,025.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,066,985,274, with an increase of 94% compared to cash sales, which reached $68,650,000.