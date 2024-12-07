CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,441,783,807 at a daily rate averaging $288,356,761 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,434,982,505.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Thursday, reaching $295,719,844, while the lowest was on Monday, totaling $279,257,935.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,382,383,807, with an increase of 96% compared to cash sales, which reached $59,400,000.