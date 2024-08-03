CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,410,230,782 at a daily rate averaging $282,046,156 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,387,237,049.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Sunday, reaching $274,868,286, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $262,223,443.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,361,480,782, with an increase of 96% compared to cash sales, which reached $48,750,000.