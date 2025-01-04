CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over four days of auctions, $1,168,534,738 at a daily rate averaging $292,133,684 compared to the previous week's sales of $291,196,182.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Monday, reaching $298,344,336, while the lowest was on Thursday, totaling $283,484,126.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,091,984,738, while cash sales amounted to $76,550,000.