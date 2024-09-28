CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,269,615,049 at a daily rate averaging $253,923,009 compared to the previous week's sales of $7,478,258,429.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Sunday, reaching $260,796,077, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $249,309,521.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,225,965,049, with an increase of 96% compared to cash sales, which reached $43,650,000.