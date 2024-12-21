CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,455,674,995 at a daily rate averaging $289,134,999 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,163,483,733.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Sunday, reaching $294,490,036, while the lowest was on Wednesday, totaling $280,371,985.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,387,574,995, with an increase of 97% compared to cash sales, which reached $58,100,000.