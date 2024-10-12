CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,309,074,838 at a daily rate averaging $261,814,876 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,036,172,839.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Tuesday, reaching $265,549,741, while the lowest was on Sunday, totaling $257,883,086.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,254,458,363, with an increase of 96% compared to cash sales, which reached $54,616,020.