CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,317,374,259 at a daily rate averaging $263,474, 852compared to the previous week's sales of $1,309,074,838.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Monday, reaching $270,808,434, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $253,497,545.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,279,724,259, with an increase of 97% compared to cash sales, which reached$37,650,000.