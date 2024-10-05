CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over four days of auctions, $1,036,172,839 at a daily rate averaging $259,043,210 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,269,615,049.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Monday, reaching $263,026,598, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $253,928,810.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $994,422,839, with an increase of 96% compared to cash sales, which reached $41,750,000.