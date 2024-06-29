CBI auctions +$1 billion during last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported total sales exceeding $1 billion in US dollars auctioned over the past week, a slight decrease from the previous week's figures.

According to an official statement by the Bank, CBI sold $1,105,258,154 last week. This averaged $276,314,538 per day, down from the previous week's total of $1,378,885,407.

The highest sales were recorded on Wednesday, with $281,804,784 sold, while the lowest sales occurred on Sunday, amounting to $273,244,330.

Foreign remittance sales during the past week amounted to $1,005,048,154, showing 90% more than cash sales, which totaled $100,210,000.

The sales were made in cash and foreign transfers to fund international trade. The selling price for letters of credit and international settlements for electronic cards and foreign transfers was 1,310 IQD per dollar. The cash selling price stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar.