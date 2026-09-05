Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reassured depositors on Saturday that their funds are protected and the country’s banking system has sufficient liquidity, with liquid assets exceeding 60% of short-term liabilities.

In a statement, the CBI stressed that placing a licensed bank under direct supervision or guardianship does not mean it is bankrupt, rejecting claims circulated on social media. It described such measures as legal, precautionary steps aimed at safeguarding banks and maintaining stable operations.

The clarification follows the CBI’s decision on Wednesday to place Al-Taif Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance under guardianship over violations that affected its financial position and depositors’ funds.

The CBI affirmed that depositor funds are protected under existing laws, regulations and instructions, adding that it monitors banks to ensure customers can access their money without delay. All licensed banks also participate in Iraq’s deposit insurance company, which compensates depositors if a bank is unable to meet its obligations in accordance with applicable laws.

The assurances coincide with increased regulatory scrutiny of Iraq’s banking sector. Informed sources told Shafaq News on Saturday that the Federal Integrity Commission and other regulatory bodies are investigating declining liquidity, loans, investment financing and exceptional approvals at state-owned banks, particularly Rafidain and Rasheed. A broader review disclosed in August also examined alleged misuse of public funds, declining liquidity and misleading reports submitted by some bank managers to senior officials.

Prime Ministerial economic adviser Mudher Mohammed Saleh previously told Shafaq News that weaknesses in management and oversight, along with declining public confidence, had constrained banks’ ability to attract savings and finance investment. He highlighted stronger governance, supervision and compliance, as well as restructuring troubled banks, as key elements of banking reform.

CBI data showed that total bank deposits fell 5.6% in the first half of 2026, from 111.065 trillion dinars (about $84.41B) at the end of 2025 to 104.875 trillion dinars (about $79.71B) by the end of June. Cash credit declined 5.4% to 71.511 trillion dinars (about $54.35B) over the same period.