CBI: Iraq spending outpaced revenues in 2025

Iraq’s public spending exceeded revenues in the first 10 months of 2025, according to Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data released on Saturday.

In a report, the CBI revealed that total public revenues reached 104.434 trillion Iraqi dinars ($72.0B), while public expenditures amounted to 115.535 trillion dinars ($79.7B) over the same period.

Non-tax income dominated state revenues at 99.625 trillion dinars ($68.7B), compared with 4.809 trillion dinars ($3.3B) in tax receipts. On the spending side, current expenditures accounted for the bulk of outlays at 96.378 trillion dinars ($66.5B) and investment spending stood at 19.157 trillion dinars ($13.2B).

The gap between revenues and expenditures widened last year, the Eco Iraq Observatory reported, with the fiscal deficit reaching 17.7 trillion dinars ($13.5B), while Iraq has yet to approve the detailed budget tables for 2025, constraining the implementation of spending plans and the release of funds for development projects.

