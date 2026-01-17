CBI: Iraq spending outpaced revenues in 2025
Shafaq News– Baghdad
Iraq’s public spending exceeded revenues in the first 10 months of 2025, according to Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data released on Saturday.
In a report, the CBI revealed that total public revenues reached 104.434 trillion Iraqi dinars ($72.0B), while public expenditures amounted to 115.535 trillion dinars ($79.7B) over the same period.
Non-tax income dominated state revenues at 99.625 trillion dinars ($68.7B), compared with 4.809 trillion dinars ($3.3B) in tax receipts. On the spending side, current expenditures accounted for the bulk of outlays at 96.378 trillion dinars ($66.5B) and investment spending stood at 19.157 trillion dinars ($13.2B).
The gap between revenues and expenditures widened last year, the Eco Iraq Observatory reported, with the fiscal deficit reaching 17.7 trillion dinars ($13.5B), while Iraq has yet to approve the detailed budget tables for 2025, constraining the implementation of spending plans and the release of funds for development projects.
