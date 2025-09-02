CBI: Iraq’s domestic public debt rises to 87.7T IQD

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s domestic public debt reached 87.748 trillion dinars (about $61.53B) at the end of June 2025, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Tuesday.

According to official statistics, the figure marked a 2.56 percent increase from May’s 85.503 trillion dinars. It was also up 5.35 percent from the end of 2024, when debt stood at 83.050 trillion dinars, and 19.59 percent higher than in 2023, when it amounted to 70.558 trillion dinars.

The rise was attributed mainly to higher payments to farmers, which climbed to 14.830 trillion dinars from 12.568 trillion.

The data showed outstanding obligations include 756 billion dinars owed by the Ministry of Finance, treasury bills held by the Central Bank and commercial banks worth 51.030 trillion dinars, additional treasury bills on the Finance Ministry’s account amounting to 2.030 trillion dinars, and loans to financial institutions totaling 19.102 trillion dinars.