CBI: Public debt nears $150B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Total public debt has reached nearly $150 billion, according to Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) Governor Ali al-Alaq, who detailed the figures in a written response to Parliament.

Al-Alaq, quoted by MP Raed al-Maliki in a statement, warned that "the budget deficit is too large to be covered through borrowing or bond sales," noting that Iraq faces no restrictions from the US Federal Reserve on access to oil revenues, and currently holds about $11 billion in US Treasury bonds.

CBI data shows that domestic debt rose 2.9% in July compared to June and 16% year-on-year, highlighting Iraq’s growing dependence on internal borrowing to meet fiscal obligations.

Separately, MP Hadi al-Salami said the Federal Supreme Court has asked Parliament to summon Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani over delays in submitting the 2025 budget tables and final accounts, a delay that could further impact Iraq’s debt and fiscal reporting.