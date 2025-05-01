Beyond Iran: Iraq secures gas alternatives with new fields, terminal

Shafaq News/ Iraq has completed 2D and 3D seismic surveys at the Naft Khana oil field in Diyala, paving the way for exploratory drilling under the fifth licensing round, Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs Basim Mohammed Khudair announced Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Khudair described the field as a “promising site for oil and gas development,” stating that the project, carried out by Iraqi teams on behalf of the Chinese firm Geo-Jade, is now entering the drilling phase, with plans underway to draft a full development strategy aimed at boosting national energy output.

“The government seeks to transform all provinces into oil-producing regions as part of a broader energy strategy, which also targets an end to gas flaring and expansion of current oil blocks.”

On the gas supply front, he revealed that Iraq is finalizing agreements to establish a floating terminal to diversify its sources, clarifying, “We are prepared to offset any decline in Iranian gas by activating new fields or importing through this terminal.”

Khudair also underscored the strategic importance of the Mansouriya gas field, which has been awarded for development, projecting production to exceed 400 million cubic feet per day