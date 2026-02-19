Basrah crudes slip despite global gains

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude declined nearly 1% on Thursday, despite a surge in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 61 cents, or 0.96%, to $62.61 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined by 61 cents, or 0.93%, to settle at $64.86 per barrel.

Brent futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $70.59 a barrel by 0415 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 28 cents, or 0.4%, to trade at $65.47 a barrel.