Basrah crudes rise with a global surge

Shafaq News– Basrah

Basra crude prices recorded gains of around 3% on Thursday, moving along the broader trend in global oil markets.

Basra Heavy crude rose by $2.09, or 3.47%, to $62.25 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude increased by $2.09, or 3.34%, to settle at $64.70 per barrel.

In international markets, Brent crude futures rose 99 cents, or 1.5%, to $69.39 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed $1.06, or 1.7%, to $64.27 a barrel.