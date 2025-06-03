Basrah crudes rise with a global surge

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up with a global increase in oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 5 cents to $60.42 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 5 cents, reaching $63.37 per barrel.

Brent crude futures climbed by 21 cents, or 0.32%, reaching $64.84 a barrel by 0437 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 27 cents, or 0.43%, to $62.79 a barrel, following a rise of about 1% earlier in the session.