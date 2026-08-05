Basrah crudes rise despite benchmark losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude climbed about 3% on Wednesday, amid losses in benchmark crude futures.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $1.57, or 3.03%, to $53.33 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude gained $1.57, or 2.90%, to settle at $55.63 per barrel.

Brent crude futures fell by 92 cents, or about 1.2%, to $78.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures lost $1.07, or 1.4%, to $74.70 a barrel.

OPEC's basket held steady at $79.50 per barrel, while Saudi Arabia's Arab Light crude rose to $74.45 per barrel.