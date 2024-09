Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up, with oil prices remaining stable in global markets.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by 58 cents to $68 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 58 cents, reaching $71 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for November were down 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $73.25 a barrel, as of 0458 GMT. US crude futures for October slid 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.71 a barrel.