Basrah crudes post weekly gains of nearly 1%

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basra’s crude benchmarks closed higher this week, with both Heavy and Medium grades posting gains of nearly 1% in Friday’s trading session.

Basra Heavy rose 73 cents to settle at $65.32 a barrel, up 0.91% for the week. Basra Medium recorded the same increase, finishing at $67.98 a barrel for a 0.87% weekly rise.

Globally, Brent crude fell $1.06, or 1.59%, to $67 a barrel but still recorded a 0.4% weekly increase. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped $1.16, or 1.81%, to $62.80 a barrel, ending the week down 0.7%.