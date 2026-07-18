Basrah crudes jump 10%+ for the week

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices rose more than 12% over the past week, outperforming several major global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by $1.94 in its latest trading session to $54.89 per barrel, a daily decline of 3.41%, but recorded weekly gains of $6.62, or 12.06%. Basrah Medium crude also dropped by $1.94 to settle at $57.19 per barrel, down 2.78% on the day, while posting weekly gains of $7.42, or 12.84%.

Brent crude futures settled at $87.68 per barrel, gaining $3.45, or 4.10%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $82.10 per barrel, up $3.99, or 3.15%, compared with the previous week.