Basrah crudes hit highest levels since 2022 amid global rally

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude surged more than 13% on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since 2022, when prices stood near $122 per barrel.

Basrah Heavy rose $14.96, or 13.83%, to $123.11 per barrel, while Basrah Medium increased by the same margin, or 13.57%, to $125.21 per barrel.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.74, or 1.6%, to $111.51 per barrel by 0530 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate advanced $3.45, or 3.1%, to $115.86.