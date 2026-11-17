Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude declined by about 0.6% on Tuesday, as global benchmark crude futures moved lower.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by 30 cents, or 0.62%, to $48.11 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude slipped by the same amount, or 0.57%, to $52.11 per barrel.

Brent crude futures fell by 78 cents, or 0.8%, to $91.66 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined by 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.99 per barrel.