Shafaq News - Basrah

On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged lower despite a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude fell 1.55% to $67.49 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude declined 1.55%, reaching $70.54 per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.84 a barrel by 0411 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.77.