Basrah crudes drop as global oil weakens

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices fell on Tuesday, tracking a global decline in oil markets amid expectations of upcoming US–Russia–Ukraine negotiations that could ease the war and lift sanctions on Russian exports.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by 86 cents, or 1.30%, to $64.47 a barrel, while Basrah Medium crude slipped 85 cents, or 1.24%, to $67.72.

Brent crude stood at $65.53, with US West Texas Intermediate trading at $63.36.