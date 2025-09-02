Basrah crude slips despite global oil gains

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades declined on Tuesday even as global oil prices moved higher.

Basrah Heavy fell 65 cents, or 0.97%, to $66.26 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by the same amount, down 0.93% to $69.46 per barrel.

International benchmarks advanced on supply concerns amid the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Brent crude closed at $68.55 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $65.06.