Basrah crude slips despite global oil gains
2025-09-02T05:58:53+00:00
Shafaq News – Basrah
Iraq’s Basrah crude grades declined on Tuesday even as global oil prices moved higher.
Basrah Heavy fell 65 cents, or 0.97%, to $66.26 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by the same amount, down 0.93% to $69.46 per barrel.
International benchmarks advanced on supply concerns amid the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Brent crude closed at $68.55 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $65.06.