Basrah crude records weekly gains, mirrors global oil market

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah crude ended the week with notable gains as global oil prices climbed.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s trading session up $1.9 at $70.19 per barrel, registering a weekly gain of $3.37 or 4.8%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium rose by $1.9 to settle at $76.76 per barrel, marking a weekly increase of $4.47 or 4.73%.

Brent crude futures settled up 76 cents, or 1%, at $76.92 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 60 cents, or 0.82%, to $73.92.