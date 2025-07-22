Basrah crude prices rise despite global oil market downturn

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Basrah crude prices climbed on Tuesday despite a drop in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy rose by $0.32 to reach $67.47 per barrel, while Basrah Medium increased by the same amount, reaching $70.52 per barrel.

The global decline was driven by concerns over slowing trade activity and its potential impact on fuel demand, amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and the European Union—two of the world’s largest crude consumers.

Brent crude slipped to $68.69 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $66.69.