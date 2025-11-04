Basrah crude prices rise as global oil steadies

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades climbed on Tuesday as global oil prices held steady.

Basrah Heavy increased by $1.12, or 1.76%, to settle at $64.68 per barrel, while Basrah Medium gained $1.12, or 1.71%, reaching $66.53 per barrel.

Global oil benchmarks were little changed after OPEC+ paused its planned production increases for the first quarter of next year amid concerns over a potential supply glut.

By 04:05 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.74 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $60.91.