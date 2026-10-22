Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraqi crude prices advanced on Thursday, tracking gains in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy rose 27 cents, or 0.39%, to reach $69.62 per barrel, while Basrah Medium climbed 0.37% to $73.62.

Globally, Brent crude gained $1.29, or 1.2%, to $110.11 a barrel. US West ​Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged up $0.97, or 1%, to $98.12 a barrel.

The OPEC reference basket stood at $111.01 a barrel, up $2.39, or 2.20%.