Basrah crude prices fall as global oil markets stabilize

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, despite stability in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by $0.68, or 0.89%, to $75.92 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude dropped by $0.68, or 0.85%, to $79.17 per barrel.

Global oil prices remained stable, weighed down by weak economic data from China and concerns over proposed tariffs by US President Donald Trump, which are expected to pressure economic growth and energy demand.

By 04:30 GMT, Brent crude futures rose by $0.42, or 0.54%, to $77.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by $0.34, or 0.46%, to $73.51 per barrel.