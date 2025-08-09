Basrah crude posts weekly loss of over 6%

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Both Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices ended the week with losses exceeding 6% amid economic concerns.

Basrah Heavy fell by $0.87 on Friday to close at $64.73 per barrel, recording a weekly drop of $4.55, or 6.57%.

Basrah Medium declined by the same daily margin to $67.98 a barrel, down $4.35 for the week, or 6.01%.

Despite stabilizing in Friday’s settlement, oil prices registered their steepest weekly decline since late last month, pressured by reports of a potential US–Russia deal to end the war in Ukraine and the impact of tariffs on global economic outlooks.