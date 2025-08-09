Basrah crude posts weekly loss of over 6%

Basrah crude posts weekly loss of over 6%
2025-08-09T07:01:06+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Both Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices ended the week with losses exceeding 6% amid economic concerns.

Basrah Heavy fell by $0.87 on Friday to close at $64.73 per barrel, recording a weekly drop of $4.55, or 6.57%.

Basrah Medium declined by the same daily margin to $67.98 a barrel, down $4.35 for the week, or 6.01%.

Despite stabilizing in Friday’s settlement, oil prices registered their steepest weekly decline since late last month, pressured by reports of a potential US–Russia deal to end the war in Ukraine and the impact of tariffs on global economic outlooks.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon