Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Medium crude posted weekly gains of $8.14 and $8.16 a barrel, or 10.93% and 10.49%, respectively, despite falling in the final trading session, while global oil prices moved higher.

Basrah Heavy fell 80 cents a barrel, or 0.96%, in the final session to settle at $82.66. Basrah Medium also declined 80 cents a barrel, or 0.92%, to close at $85.98.

On global markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $0.66, or 0.72%, to $90.64 a barrel, while Brent crude declined $0.14, or 0.1%, to $95.38 a barrel.