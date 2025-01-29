Basrah crude drop as global oil markets stabilize

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices declined on Wednesday for the second consecutive day, despite stability in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by $0.32, or 0.42%, to $75.60 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude dropped by $0.32, or 0.40%, to $78.85 per barrel.

Global oil prices remained stable as investors weighed the impact of potential US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in US weekly crude inventory.

Brent crude futures fell 2 cents to $77.47 a barrel by 0132 GMT while US crude futures were at $73.81 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1%.