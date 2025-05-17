Basrah Crude posts weekly losses despite global gains

Shafaq News/ Both Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices ended the week with losses exceeding 1%, despite recording modest gains in Friday’s trading session.

Basrah Heavy fell by $0.75 on Friday to close at $60.49 per barrel, posting a weekly loss of $0.67, or 1.1%.

Basrah Medium closed at $63.64 per barrel, down $0.67, or 1.04%, after dropping $0.57 in Friday’s session.

Globally, Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recorded weekly gains of around 1%. The uptick was supported by a temporary trade agreement between the United States and China aimed at easing tensions in the ongoing trade war. The 90-day deal includes reciprocal tariff reductions, which boosted investor sentiment across global markets.