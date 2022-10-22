Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra's crude posts heavy weekly amid fear of economic slowdown

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-22T06:53:56+0000
Basra's crude posts heavy weekly amid fear of economic slowdown

Shafaq News/ Oil prices' headed to a second weekly loss in a row, as fears of economic slowdown persisted and offset hopes of rising oil demand from China.

But crude is gaining support from a looming European Union ban on Russian oil, as well as the recent 2 million-barrels-per-day output cut agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+.

Brent crude settled at $93.50 a barrel, up $1.12, or 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $85.05 a barrel, up 54 cents, 0.6%. During the session, both benchmarks had been down by more than a dollar.

Brent was up by 2% on the week, while WTI fell about 0.7%.

At $87.68, Basra's heavy crude sold to Asian consumers posted a heavy weekly loss of $4.22, or 4.81%, despite 23 cents gain on the final day of the market.

related

Rosneft second-quarter profit leaps on higher oil prices

Date: 2021-08-13 09:17:11
Rosneft second-quarter profit leaps on higher oil prices

Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger

Date: 2021-12-21 07:15:20
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger

Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease

Date: 2022-08-13 09:52:54
Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease

Oil hits highest in almost 3 years as supply tightens

Date: 2021-09-25 06:20:02
Oil hits highest in almost 3 years as supply tightens

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Date: 2022-03-18 06:08:19
Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-27 07:01:37
Oil prices of OPEC Members

After sharp weekly gains, oil prices steady as coronavirus concerns resurface

Date: 2021-06-04 07:17:16
After sharp weekly gains, oil prices steady as coronavirus concerns resurface

Oil prices take breather after three-day rally

Date: 2022-06-29 06:05:51
Oil prices take breather after three-day rally