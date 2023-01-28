Basra oil posts weekly gains to reach 77$

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's heavy crude climbed on a weekly basis with 0.85% loss.

Basra's heavy crude to Asian customers closed at $77.26, posting a weekly gain of $0.65.

Basra's light crude to Asian customers closed at $87.63, posting a weekly gain of $0.93 (0.99%).

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins, and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.

Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66 per barrel, up just 3 cents from last week's settlement. U.S. crude fell $1.33, or 1.6 %, to settle at $79.68, 2% lower on the week.